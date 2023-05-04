Nation pays tribute to martyred soldiers: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the nation paid tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the motherland

The PM condemned the terrorist incident in North Waziristan where six soldiers were martyred.

He paid tribute to the troops including Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed Iqbal, Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Sepoy Bismillah.

The PM prayed for the souls of martyrs to rest in peace.