Nation Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day: Dr Yasmeen

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Pakistani nation paid tributes to the ghazis and martyrs on Defence Day who defended the country on this day in 1965

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Pakistani nation paid tributes to the ghazis and martyrs on Defence Day who defended the country on this day in 1965.

In her message on Friday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the examples of bravery of the martyrs and ghazis of 1965 war given even today.

The 6th September 1965 is a bright chapter in the defence history of the country when brave armed forces of Pakistan thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy, she said in her message.

She said, "We also pay tributes to the courage of the Kashmiris who have been the victims of the brutality of the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir."

