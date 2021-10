Nation pays tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed on 73rd martyrdom anniversary: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday paid tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-i-Haider on his 73rd Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary.

In a tweet the ISPR DG wrote, "On 73rd Shahadat Anniversary; Nation pays tribute to gallantry of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH, who valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948."He led his men with conviction to fight till end while ensuring defence of the motherland, Major General Babar added.