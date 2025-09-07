Nation Pays Tribute To PAF Heroes On Air Force Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) As Pakistan observed Air Force Day with national pride and reverence on Sunday, honoring the courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) heroes who defended the country’s skies during the 1965 war.
Special ceremonies, prayers, and events were held across the country to remember the unmatched bravery of PAF pilots who outmaneuvered the enemy despite limited resources, proving that determination and skill can overcome overwhelming odds.
According to a report aired on a private news channel, citizens, officials, and social media users paid rich tributes to the flying heroes, recalling their extraordinary commitment to the nation’s defense.
From the legendary sacrifice of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed to the remarkable victories of other PAF warriors, their stories continue to inspire generations.
Speakers at different events highlighted that the day is not only about remembering the past, but also about reaffirming unity and supporting the armed forces in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.
