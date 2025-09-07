Open Menu

Nation Pays Tribute To PAF Heroes On Air Force Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Nation pays tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) As Pakistan observed Air Force Day with national pride and reverence on Sunday, honoring the courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) heroes who defended the country’s skies during the 1965 war.

Special ceremonies, prayers, and events were held across the country to remember the unmatched bravery of PAF pilots who outmaneuvered the enemy despite limited resources, proving that determination and skill can overcome overwhelming odds.

According to a report aired on a private news channel, citizens, officials, and social media users paid rich tributes to the flying heroes, recalling their extraordinary commitment to the nation’s defense.

From the legendary sacrifice of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed to the remarkable victories of other PAF warriors, their stories continue to inspire generations.

Speakers at different events highlighted that the day is not only about remembering the past, but also about reaffirming unity and supporting the armed forces in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan