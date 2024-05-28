Open Menu

Nation Pays Tribute To Services Of Engineers, Scientists On Successful Nuclear Tests: Bakht Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on this day, the entire nation has paid tribute to the services of eminent engineers, scientists and military leadership who gifted a nuclear program on May 28, 1998 that rendered the nation's defense unbeatable.

Bakht Kakar said that the nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense and security unbeatable and the arrogance of the enemy was also fall behind.

He said that the 26th anniversely of nuclear tests is being celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of the historic day of Takbeer Day across Balochistan. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the rally on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Bakht Kakar said that the enemy did not want Pakistan to become a nuclear power and having a strong defense system but there is no one who can look at the country with a bad eye.

He said it is imperative to work together to make national defense impregnable through economic development. He paid tribute to the personnel of Pakistan Army and security forces who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and thanks to them, as the entire nation sleeps peacefully. Kakar said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto is the creator of the nuclear program of Pakistan and the entire nation pays homage to him.

He said that the nuclear program is a great gift of the leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, to the nation. On the occasion, he shared the quote of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto “We (Pakistan) will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will get one of our own (Atom bomb).... We have no other choice!”

