Nation pays tribute to 'Shabbir Sharif Shaheed' on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Major Shabbir Sharif, a Pakistan Army officer who received Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery in 1971 war against India was remembered today (Friday) on his martyrdom anniversary.

He was born on April 28, 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat District. While he was at Government College Lahore, he received a call to join Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul.

He was thus commissioned in Pakistan Army on April 19, 1964 and after successfully completing his training.

He was posted to the 6th Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

This historic battalion was the old 54th Sikhs, the parent unit of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw MC, Gen K. S. Thimayya, Lt Gen Attiqur Rahman MC, Lt Gen Khalid M Sheikh, Maj Gen Mian Hayauddin HJ, MBE, MC and many other heroic figures of the Indian and Pakistan armies.

It was on December 3, 1971, that he was commanding a company of 6 FF Regiment near Sulemanki Headworks when he was assigned the task of capturing the high bund (ground) overlooking the Gurmukh Khera and Beriwala villages in the Sulemanki sector, ptv, private news channels reported.

A total of 43 enemy soldiers were killed in this well-nigh superhuman action, and another 28 were taken prisoners.

Moreover, four enemy tanks were also destroyed. Major Shabbir Sharif embraced martyrdom in the battle. He was awarded Sitara-e-Jurat and Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery.

Major Shabbir Shareef caused huge damage to the enemy troops and tanks and embraced martyrdom on 6 December, 1971.

At the time of martyrdom, Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed was 28-year old. Government of Pakistan has awarded him with the highest military rank Nishan-e-Haider.