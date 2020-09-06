Nation pays tribute to valiant armed forces, Shuhada: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Sunday said the whole nationpaid tribute to the brave armed forces of the country on Defence Day.

"Our defence forces are our pride. Salute to all those Shuhada, and their families, who sacrificed their lives in the defence of our dear country. Pakistan Zindabad", he tweeted.