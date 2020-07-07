Nation pays tributes to gallant sons Colonel Sher Khan, Lalak Jan : Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that entire nation pays glowing homage to its two martyrs Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed and Lalak Jan Shaheed, recipients of Pakistan's highest military gallantary award Nishan-e- Haider who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that entire nation pays glowing homage to its two martyrs Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed and Lalak Jan Shaheed, recipients of Pakistan's highest military gallantary award Nishan-e- Haider who sacrificed their lives for defence of the motherland.

The minister said these great sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland were shining examples of courage and bravery.

The whole nation salutes to these two brave sons for their valour , said Shibli Faraz.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless their souls and grant patience to the families.