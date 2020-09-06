UrduPoint.com
Nation Plant A Sapling To Fortify Homeland Against Climate Change; Pays Tribute To War Heroes Of 1965: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Nation plant a sapling to fortify homeland against climate change; pays tribute to war heroes of 1965: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has urged the public to plant a sapling to fortify the country against Climate Change and paid tribute to the heroes of War of September 6,1965 on the occasion of Defence Day.

according to Ministry of Climate Change official twitter handle, the minister of state said, "The people must plant a sapling to fortify our homeland against climate change and pays tribute to the heroes of 1965 war on the occasion of Defence Day. The tweet was followed by the hash tags of #DefenceDay and #OurMartyrsOurHeros.

