Nation plant a sapling to fortify homeland against climate change; pays tribute to war heroes of 1965: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has urged the public to plant a sapling to fortify the country against Climate Change and paid tribute to the heroes of War of September 6,1965 on the occasion of Defence Day.

