Nation, political parties on same page on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the nation and political parties were united on Kashmir as it was a sacrosanct issue, above partisan considerations and of prime national importance.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the Parliament twice had passed unanimous resolutions to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

He said, "As a nation, our stance on Kashmir was the same, is the same and will be same." He said Pakistan did not accept the measures of August 5, taken by India on the status of Kashmir as these were illegal and against the United Nations (UN) charter and international law.

He said he was forming a political committee represented by members of main political parties in the National Assembly and Senate to maintain consensus on Kashmir.

He categorically said Pakistan was not supporting India for its permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). So far Pakistan and India had become non-permanent members of the UNSC seven times each, he added.

He said countries become non permanent members of the UNSC on rotation basis and India would again become the member after reaching the appointed time.

The minister said there was no reality in the statement attributed to him that Pakistan would accept Israel.

The policy of the government on Palestinian issue was unchanged as it wanted a two state solution, he said adding Palestinian state should have contiguity with pre 1967 borders.

