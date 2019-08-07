Nation, political parties united on Indian illegal move: Zartaj

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Wednesday said the whole nation and all political parties were united on the illegal Indian government decision of changing Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir cause morally, politically and diplomatically and also highlighting the issue at every available forum through strong foreign policy, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised Kashmir cause effectively during his historical meeting with the United States President Donald Trump, who offered for mediation on the issue.

The minister strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir, and said that India could not suppress the Kashmir freedom movement by force. Martyrdom of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani had given a new breath to the movement, she added.

Zartaj Gul said Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations to give basic rights of self-determination to Kashmiris. Pakistan would not make any compromise on the cause of Kashmir, she added.

She said, "We had fought three wars with India and urged her to resolve all outstanding issues including lingering Kashmir dispute through negotiations."