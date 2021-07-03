(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the long forced and illegal occupation of India since he (IK) have categorically declared that Kashmir will always be the top of the agenda whenever the talks are going to be held with India.

He expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public meeting at Dadayal town in in connection with election campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) for the scheduled general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 25.

Federal minister for communications and postal services Murad Saeed, former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, PTI's candidate in LA-1 Dadayal (Mirpur) Azher Sadiq and others also addressed the public meeting attended by thousands of people from Dadayal and various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Gandapur said "Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani did nothing for the nation except looting and plundering the national money only for their personal nourishment". He observed that because of his ill-deeds, Zardari was blessed the severe punishment in form of Billo Rani he said without naming BBZ. The federal minister described both "Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani" as the used cartridges of gun.

Paying rich tributes to the overseas Kashmiris belonging to Dadayal and other parts of Mirpur district, Ali Amin Gandapur said that our expatriates were the great asset of Pakistan since they were contributing a lot to the national exchequer through their remittances of billion of rupees regularly.

He said that on coming into power in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the PTI get restored the right of vote of the overseas Kashmiris to enable them to exercise their right of franchise in the general elections in AJK in the future. He said that the people of Mirpur sacrificed the ancestral prosperity and graves of their elders to make bright 220 million people of Pakistan through the country's second largest reservoir Mangla dam.

The minister assured to establish passport office and a fully-furnished 100-bed hospital in Dadayal besides meeting other long standing demands related to the uplift of the area.

The minister invited the electorates to vote for PTI in the AJK general elections to bring about the boom of speedy development and progress in nook and corner of Azad Jammu Kashmir through the emergence of the PTI-led government in the AJK State through the land-slide victory.

Gandapur said that in line with the categorical commitment, government of Pakistan furnished Gilgit /Baltistan with the committed development package of Rs. 370 billion soon after the emergence of the PTI-led government in GB for the speedy progress and prosperity of entire Gilgit / Baltistan without any discrimination .

Addressing the public meeting, federal minister for Kashmir affairs and postal services Murad Saeed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan practically performed as the vibrant Ambassador of Kashmiris in line with his categorically announcement and commitment.

Saeed continued that in the past regimes, the signboards of Kashmir House had been removed from Islamabad streets during the visit of Rajiv Gandhi. He recalled that Nawaz Shareef had the long time to have meetings with Jandaal but he declined to meet the APHC delegation during visit to New Delhi mere to appease his "friends" in the Indian metropolis.

The minister said that Shareefs were very much those people who invited Moodi to their granddaughter's marriage in Lahore just to perpetuate and strengthen their personal friendship with their Indian friends mere for securing their set vested interests. He recalled that the ex rulers had to let the national space for use by external forces mere for the accomplishment of their vested designs.

The minister said that valiant Imran Khan has won the hearts of the nation including Kashmiris by categorically saying 'absolutely not' besides his massage of "NO MORE" in response to old narrative of "Do More" from external power.

He added that through his high intellect and braveness Imran Khan emerged as the only sincere and dignified valiant leader of Pakistan and this reality was openly acknowledged by the world including our friendly nations in the neighbor.

Earlier both the federal ministers were accorded a rousing reception when they entered the territory of AJK besides the venue of the election congregation.