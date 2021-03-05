Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday said the nation praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to seek vote of confidence adding it also reflects his commitment and stance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday said the nation praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to seek vote of confidence adding it also reflects his commitment and stance.

Addressing a public gathering in Teshil Barikot, Swat, he said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has always given preference to development and progress of the country and its people.

He said that government has introduced reforms in each and every sector aiming facilitation of people and ensuring transparency.

He said that popularity graph of Prime Minister, Imran Khan is ascending with each passing day owing to its welfare oriented and bold policies.

The minister said that masses are joining PTI in droves which prove their confidence in the political acumen and leadership qualities of prime minister.