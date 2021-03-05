UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Praising PM's Bold Decision To Seek Confidence Vote: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Nation praising PM's bold decision to seek confidence vote: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday said the nation praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to seek vote of confidence adding it also reflects his commitment and stance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Friday said the nation praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to seek vote of confidence adding it also reflects his commitment and stance.

Addressing a public gathering in Teshil Barikot, Swat, he said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan has always given preference to development and progress of the country and its people.

He said that government has introduced reforms in each and every sector aiming facilitation of people and ensuring transparency.

He said that popularity graph of Prime Minister, Imran Khan is ascending with each passing day owing to its welfare oriented and bold policies.

The minister said that masses are joining PTI in droves which prove their confidence in the political acumen and leadership qualities of prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Vote Progress Barikot Amjad Ali Government Housing

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore holds open court at Ichhra police stat ..

2 minutes ago

Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs MCR to seal plazas violated b ..

2 minutes ago

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.