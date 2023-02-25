Nation praying for "success" of PTI 'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the entire nation was praying for the "success" of PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that the entire nation was praying for the "success" of PTI's Jail Bharo Tehreek in Sindh.

In his twitter message, the minister said that unfortunately legs of those who announced the movement are trembling.

The minister encouraged PTI and advised them to come forward and make this movement a success in the Sindh province.

Sharjeel said that the Sindh government was ready to fully facilitate them.

The minister also offered PTI free "pick and drop" service and asked them to give list of aspiring leaders and workers.