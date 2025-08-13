Nation Proud Of Armed Forces’ Historic Victory: Attaullah Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the nation stands proud as the Pakistan armed forces had recently inflicted a severe and historic defeat on the enemy.
Addressing a ceremony via video link at Aiwan-e-Quaid, organised by the Nazriya-e-Pakistan Trust as part of the Independence Day and 'Maarka-e-Haq' celebrations, he said the sense of freedom had grown stronger after the armed forces’ decisive response to a cowardly night-time attack, leaving the enemy with no place to hide.
He noted that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir launched the counter-offensive after offering the Fajr prayers, forcing the enemy into a crushing defeat. The minister paid tribute to all branches of the armed forces, saying the entire world recognised their strength and that the victory enhanced Pakistan’s global prestige.
Tarar praised the Nazriya-e-Pakistan Trust for organising the event and lauded its efforts to instill patriotism and awareness of the Pakistan Movement among the youth and children.
Earlier, participants addressed students, while children presented speeches and national songs marking the Independence Day. The ceremony concluded with distribution of prizes, shields, and certificates among winners of a speech competition, organised by the Trust.
The event was attended by Director General of the Press Information Department Lahore Shafqat Abbas, educationist Professor Abid Sherwani, journalist Asim Naseer, and others.
