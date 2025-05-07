Nation proud of its armed forces: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Wednesday the nation was proud of its armed forces who gave a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

Addressing a solidarity walk, he said that Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are custodian of the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and they had given a spontaneous response to the attack by downing five Indian fighter jets during last night.

He said that it has proved beyond any doubt that our armed forces are professional and in a state of full preparedness. “India will remember this shameful defeat for decades to come,” he said and added that it would consider this a hundred times before intruding into Pakistan in future.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha, members and staff of the chamber also participated in the walk.