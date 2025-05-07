Nation Proud Of Its Armed Forces: FCCI President
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Wednesday the nation was proud of its armed forces who gave a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.
Addressing a solidarity walk, he said that Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force are custodian of the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and they had given a spontaneous response to the attack by downing five Indian fighter jets during last night.
He said that it has proved beyond any doubt that our armed forces are professional and in a state of full preparedness. “India will remember this shameful defeat for decades to come,” he said and added that it would consider this a hundred times before intruding into Pakistan in future.
Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha, members and staff of the chamber also participated in the walk.
Recent Stories
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister declares emergency in capital's hospitals6 minutes ago
-
PMML holds ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally6 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces cowardly Indian missile attack6 minutes ago
-
Emergency declared in all KP hospitals, staff leave cancelled6 minutes ago
-
LUMHS holds protest rally against Indian aggression, voices strong support for Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
KP people ready to offer any sacrifice for national defense: Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
Rallies held against Indian aggression, students and faculty express solidarity with Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Kamran appointed as IUB regular VC6 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of its armed forces: FCCI president6 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Chiniot came out on streets after India's cowardly attack6 minutes ago
-
RMI organizes literary festival to highlight country’s rich heritage16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with armed forces, sends strong message to India16 minutes ago