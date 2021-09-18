UrduPoint.com

Nation Proud Of Its Martyrs' Sacrifices: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:33 PM

Nation proud of its martyrs' sacrifices: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the nation was proud of sacrifices of the martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty for protection of the homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :

Paying homage to Naib Subedar Amir Shakeel Jandran, who hailed from Pindi Saidpur village of Pind Dadan Khan, Tehsil Jhelum District the minister tweeted, he was hit by 17 bullets in his chest while performing his duties in Waziristan.

The minister said the graveyards of Jhelum district were fullof blood aroma of such martyrs, adding, "We are proud of them". \932

