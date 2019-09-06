Nation proud of martyred, Ghazis of 1965 War: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhr

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Friday paid glowing tribute to the martyred and Ghazis of 1965 War, who had defeated the nefarious designs of India

The entire nation was proud of the martyrs as due to their sacrifices, the enemy would again dare to cause any harm to the motherland, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the services of Pakistan Army for the country's defence would be remembered forever as it would refresh the memories of 1965 War if India opted for any misadventure again.

The minister said September 6,1965 had a special place in the country's history, when India imposed a war on Pakistan and the armed forces safeguarded its frontiers by foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said he belonged to the Jehlum district, where every village had martyrs' graveyards and he felt pride on their sacrifices.

Replying to a question regarding Kashmir, he said Pakistan was being observing its defence day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day so that the Kashmiris should not think themselves alone in their struggle for right to self-determination while braving the worst atrocities by the Indian occupation forces.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to steer the country out of crises. It was the prime minister's vision to provide employment to the youth, shelter to the poor, and education and better medical health facilities for all the people.