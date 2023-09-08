(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has said that the nation is proud of Pakistan Navy's capabilities and achievements.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day, he said that Pakistan Navy showed its bravery against the enemy on September 8, 1965.

He said that Pakistan Navy defeated the enemy while defending the maritime boundaries.

Baqar said that the battle of Navy would always be remembered in the history.

He said that the defence force of the country was always ready to protect the borders of the country.