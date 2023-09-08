Open Menu

Nation Proud Of Navy's Capabilities, Interim CM Says On Navy Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Nation proud of Navy's capabilities, Interim CM says on Navy Day

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has said that the nation is proud of Pakistan Navy's capabilities and achievements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has said that the nation is proud of Pakistan Navy's capabilities and achievements.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day, he said that Pakistan Navy showed its bravery against the enemy on September 8, 1965.

He said that Pakistan Navy defeated the enemy while defending the maritime boundaries.

Baqar said that the battle of Navy would always be remembered in the history.

He said that the defence force of the country was always ready to protect the borders of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Pakistan Navy September

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

2 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

4 minutes ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

13 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

14 minutes ago
Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

5 minutes ago
 13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

5 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

5 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

5 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan