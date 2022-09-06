Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that the entire nation was proud of the outstanding role of Pakistan Army

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that the entire nation was proud of the outstanding role of Pakistan Army.

While paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, Provincial Adviser Home Mir Ziaullah Langu has strongly condemned the statement given by former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sensitive issue of appointment of the Pakistan Army Chief.

In one of his statements, he said that the current Army Chief was extended by Imran Khan himself during his prime minister-ship and now there was no justification for his irresponsible statement on this issue.

The provincial adviser said that due to such irresponsible statements and frivolous behavior, the morale of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army could be adversely affected.

He said that the reputation of Pakistan and its armed forces was also affected at the international level.

He advised Imran Khan to refrain from trying to spoil the image of an organized institution like Pakistan Army for temporary political gain.