UrduPoint.com

Nation Proud Of Pak-army's Outstanding Role: Langu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Nation proud of Pak-army's outstanding role: Langu

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that the entire nation was proud of the outstanding role of Pakistan Army

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that the entire nation was proud of the outstanding role of Pakistan Army.

While paying tribute to the Pakistan Army, Provincial Adviser Home Mir Ziaullah Langu has strongly condemned the statement given by former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sensitive issue of appointment of the Pakistan Army Chief.

In one of his statements, he said that the current Army Chief was extended by Imran Khan himself during his prime minister-ship and now there was no justification for his irresponsible statement on this issue.

The provincial adviser said that due to such irresponsible statements and frivolous behavior, the morale of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army could be adversely affected.

He said that the reputation of Pakistan and its armed forces was also affected at the international level.

He advised Imran Khan to refrain from trying to spoil the image of an organized institution like Pakistan Army for temporary political gain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army From

Recent Stories

White House Says Designating Russia as Terrorism S ..

White House Says Designating Russia as Terrorism Sponsor Could Affect Ukraine, F ..

27 seconds ago
 UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Says Will Not Enter ..

UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab Says Will Not Enter New Gov't Led by Truss

30 seconds ago
 White House Says Decision Not to Designate Russia ..

White House Says Decision Not to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Defence Day observed

Pakistan Defence Day observed

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Sanctions Stand in Way of Nord St ..

White House Says Sanctions Stand in Way of Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Continue Op ..

2 minutes ago
 India Likely to Buy More Russian Energy If Logisti ..

India Likely to Buy More Russian Energy If Logistical Issues Resolved - Think Ta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.