Nation Proud Of Sacrifices Of Brave Policemen: FM

4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:04 PM





ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood on Wednesday paid tribute to the personnel of police, who laid their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the country.

"The nation is proud of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs," he said in his statement on Police Martyrs' Day.

He said the martyred policemen sacrificed their precious lives to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the homeland.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain," he said.

