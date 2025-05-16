Open Menu

Nation Proud Of Sacrifices Of Its Brave Soldiers: President

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Nation proud of sacrifices of its brave soldiers: President

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday said the nation was proud of the sacrifices by its brave soldiers, saluted them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices.

He was speaking during the visit to the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma'arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

7 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

7 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

21 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

21 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

21 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

21 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

21 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

21 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan