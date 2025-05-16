Nation proud of sacrifices of its brave soldiers: President

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday said the nation was proud of the sacrifices by its brave soldiers, saluted them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices.

He was speaking during the visit to the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma'arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.