Nation proud of supreme sacrifices, success of armed forces in 1965: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said the supreme sacrifices and success of armed forces in the September 6, 1965 war made the whole nation proud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said the supreme sacrifices and success of armed forces in the September 6, 1965 war made the whole nation proud.

He said that India dragged Pakistan into a battle of survival some 55 years ago but the gallant, brave solider and valiant nation foiled all the nefarious designs of the enemy forces and made them to retrieve despite mightiest armed forces.

He said that brave people of the country displayed immense courage in 1965 war and showed the world that wars were fought with national spirit rather with weapons or largest armed forces.

Bangash said that Defence Day is celebrated every year on September 6 to renew our pledge that nation and armed forces are always ready to give every sacrifice to frustrate the evil designs of the enemy with similar spirit and passion showed by our brave forces in 1965 war.

Ziaullah Bangash said that entire nation stand shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces in protection of sovereignty of the country.

He said that our forces and people of Pakistan had given unprecedented sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from the country, adding nation feels proud of our brave solider who embraced martyrdom for the sake of motherland.

He said that economic progress and prosperity are essential for national solidarity and to frustrate the evil designs and conspiracies of the enemy.