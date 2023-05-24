UrduPoint.com

Nation Proud Over Patriotism Of Its Valiant Martyrs: President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 11:42 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history

"The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan's defence impregnable," the president said in a message on observance of the Martyrs Reverence Day on May 25.

The president said today, they observed the Martyrs Reverence Day to pay tribute to the unprecedented courage and sacrifices of their ancestors and personnel of the security forces who had rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.

"The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valuable services. Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces successfully defeated the menace of terrorism," he said, adding Pakistan single-handedly contained the scourge of terrorism due to the bravery and sacrifices of its forces.

The president said they should not forget that even during natural calamities and pandemics, their security forces stood shoulder to shoulder with their people and provided timely relief and assistance to their fellow countrymen.

"Being the President of Pakistan, I regularly contact the families of the martyrs to pay homage and convey my feelings for the them. During my interactions with them, I feel proud over their spirit of patriotism towards the motherland," he added.

He further said the entire nation acknowledged their contributions towards the defence of the nation and saluted them for laying down their lives for the motherland.

The president observed that Pakistan was facing various challenges, and they needed to forge unity among their ranks to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

"Let us pledge on this day that we will never forget our valiant martyrs and reiterate our commitment to always honour them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation," he added.

