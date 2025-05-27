Nation proud to be Nuclear Power: Aleem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) On the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday expressed pride on behalf of the nation in every individual who played a role in making Pakistan the first Islamic Nuclear Power.

Paying tributes to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent, he extended heartfelt appreciation to the nuclear scientists, defense experts, engineers, technicians and the political leadership for their collective efforts. He emphasized that this year’s Youm-e-Takbeer brings dual pride in the context of the recent “Marqa-e-Haq,” as Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities have delivered tangible strategic outcomes, said a press release.

Calling May 28 a historic and unforgettable day, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a moment to offer gratitude to Almighty Allah and reaffirm the belief that those who trust in Almighty are never left hopeless.

In his congratulatory message, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that despite possessing strong nuclear capabilities, Pakistan has always prioritised regional peace, maintained a balance of power and played a responsible role, which has garnered international appreciation.

He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding national defence, particularly referencing their resounding victory over the enemy on May 10.

Leaders of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party at both Central and Provincial levels also extended congratulations to the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer. They paid homage to the martyrs and veterans, asserting that vibrant nations remember the sacrifices and achievements of their forefathers. In a joint statement, IPP Secretary General Mian Khalid Mehmood, Provincial President Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Secretary General & MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, Lahore President Malik Zaman Naseeb, Women’s Wing President Dr. Javeria Suhrawardy and Punjab Vice Presidents Mian Junaid Zulfiqar and Yasir Arafat Chaudhry stated that the purpose of nuclear strength is deterrence not aggression. Pakistan’s nuclear capability has effectively restrained hostile ambitions. they added. They mentioned that even after a quarter of a century, adversaries have not dared to look at Pakistan with ill intent and the nuclear status of the country has helped to maintain regional strategic balance.