Nation ready to render last drop of blood for guarding motherland

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that every citizen of the nation was ready to render last drop of blood for guarding motherland.

DC expressed these views while flag hoisting ceremony held at Katchery chowk in connection with defense day.

DC said that purpose of gathering here today was to aware and give message to world that Pakistani nation know well how to defend the country.

Whole nation was standby the Pakistan Army and ready to render sacrifice whenever country needed.

He paid rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces who rendered sacrifices for safety of the country.

Earlier, DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen hoisted flag while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ehsan Ul Haq, CEO Health Kausar Haseen, district officials, civil society, PTI local chapter and others were also present.

Later, DC paid visit to houses of martyr soldiers hailing from Muzaffargarh, paid rich tribute and presented bouquet to heirs.

