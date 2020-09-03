UrduPoint.com
Nation Ready To Render Sacrifice To Defend Motherland: Javed Insari

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Transport Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari on Thursday said that nation was ready to render any sacrifice to defend motherland against any threat the way it had proved in 1965 war when valiant armed forces defeated evil designs of the enemy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Transport Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari on Thursday said that nation was ready to render any sacrifice to defend motherland against any threat the way it had proved in 1965 war when valiant armed forces defeated evil designs of the enemy.

Talking to APP here, he said that passion of sacrifice flowed like blood in our veins and every individual would try to take lead in case of confronting any external threat.

He paid tributes to the armed forces for their valour in 1965.

He said that people sleep well because of our armed forces guarding our frontiers.

He said that armed forced always responded swiftly and foiled evil designs of the enemy and its fight against terrorism brought peace.

He said that everyone would be seen willing to fight on the front lines for the country's defence in case of any external threat adding that people of Pakistan become united irrespective of their differences in such circumstances.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs of the country who lost their lives for protection of the motherland.

Ansari said, enemies were still hatching conspiracies against Pakistan but government and armed forces were on the same page and added that such attempts would be foiled successfully through unity and understanding among our ranks.

He said that country had been blessed with an honest Prime Minister in shape of Imran Khan and it was heading towards progress and prosperity.

He said that all out efforts were being made to resolve problems of the people through different large scale social protection initiatives like Ehsaas programme and Insaf health cards.

Ansari maintained that country was facing different problems like the COVID-19 and recent rainy spell in Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the government under the leadership of the prime minister controlled spread of coronavirus through smart lockdowns and other timely arrangements.

He said that the whole world had been affected by the coronavirus but precautionary arrangements of Pakistan minimized the losses to a great extent.

He said that the prime minister initiated Ehsas program to help needy people during lockdown besides other initiatives.

He said that country was moving forward on the right track. He said that government would overcome the problems of people due to heavy rains in Karachi and other areas.

