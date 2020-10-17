Nation rejected nexus of opposition parties: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the nation rejected the nexus of opposition parties that had gathered for their vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that the nation rejected the nexus of opposition parties that had gathered for their vested interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only called a public meeting to frustrate the democratically elected government but they could not be succeeded.

He said the opposition parties had failed to gather people for its power show and managed around few thousand people for the purpose, while the opposition parties could not escape from accountability by staging public gatherings.

He clarified that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give relief or National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt leaders involved in plundering national wealth.

It was historical fact that both Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were politically emerged from the dictatorship of their times, he added.

He said when the opposition was in power it did not give respect to the vote but it preferred amassing wealth.

The nation was aware of the people who had now become ideological to serve theirown interests, he added.