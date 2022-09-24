UrduPoint.com

Nation Rejects Allegation Politics Of PTI: Hina Pervaiz Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Nation rejects allegation politics of PTI: Hina Pervaiz Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt said that Imran Khan has a track record of political allegations and using derogatory remarks against state institutions and apologizing later.

Talking to a private news channel late Friday, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and his propaganda cell used foul language against politicians, judges and state institutions and make false allegations without any evidence.

Imran Khan's protest call was not entertained by the public because the nation has rejected the PTI's politics of allegations, she added.

