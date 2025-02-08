Nation Rejects Chaos, Supports Development: Barrister Aqeel
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Saturday said that the nation has rejected chaos and is celebrating progress and development in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has achieved economic success over the past year.
He highlighted that the stock market is trading between 60,000 and 110,000 points, inflation has dropped from 28% to 6%, and the interest rate has fallen from 20% to 12%.
The government engaged with the opposition in good faith, but they chose to create unrest, he added.
He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had planned a month-long protest but failed, as the public did not support their agenda.
