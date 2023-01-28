Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the people had rejected the "lies of Imran Khan" by giving warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore Airport on her return from London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the people had rejected the "lies of Imran Khan" by giving warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz at the Lahore Airport on her return from London.

The minister, in a tweet, said Imran Khan who was a "plunderer" of Toshakhana had received an answer from the people who accorded a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz.

"By giving a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz without a call from party, the nation has proved with whom they stand with," she added.

The minister extended gratitude to the nation for turning out in a large numbers at the airport for welcoming Maryam Nawaz back to the country.