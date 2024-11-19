ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that entire nation had rejected the November 24 protest call of the opposition as the people did not want any hurdle to derail the country's prosperity and development.

Addressing a news conference, Mashhood said that a political party having imported agenda of destabilising Pakistan made attempts in the past of sit-ins during a previous visit by the Chinese prime minister in 2014 and had also given a protest call to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

He said a mega event of the Prime Minister’s University Sports (PMUS)Olympiad would start from November 21 to 23 in which around 3,000 athletes would participate.

"Protests during nationally significant events do not send a positive message," he said and added that the government would not allow these disgruntled elements to enter the capital and disrupt the daily life.

“With 3,000 participants, the PMYS Olympiad will not only foster a spirit of healthy competition but will also serve as a platform for the youth to engage, excel, and represent their universities with pride.

"

He added that Ambassadors, international development partners and international sports organisations were also invited to participate in the event.

Chairman PMYP said that Pakistan's position had been strengthened at the global level and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers reflected the best economic policies of the govt that the country was advancing towards the path of development.

He said that the participation of 50 players from 14 foreign countries in tennis competitions also highlighted the country's positive image.

Mashhood said that Pakistan has a talented youth and has a central role in progressing the country towards fast-paced development.

He added the government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth.