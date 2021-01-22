Nation rejects PDM, Maulana :Haleem Adil

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday said that nation had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and opposition alliance had failed to gain the nation's "attention and sympathy."

" Addressing a press conference in Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, flanked by PTI leader and head of Baitul Mal Sindh, he said that the opposition alliance is giving new deadlines after expiry of previous deadlines but they are not willing to tender resignations.

He said that the PDM had failed to rally people in the streets against the government during the demonstrations it staged outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He asked the Maulana not to use the students of seminaries for his political rallies.

