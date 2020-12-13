UrduPoint.com
Nation Rejects PDM's Public Meeting Organized For Personal Gains: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Nation rejects PDM's public meeting organized for personal gains: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that nation has rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting organized in Lahore for personal gains.

Opposition parties did not have any strategy or future course of action for resolving issues of common man, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over public gathering organized by PDM in Lahore, he said eleven political parties were posing serious threats to lives of the general public amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Opposition did not have any agenda behind the public meeting, due to which, they were facing utter defeat in their aimless mission, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

