Nation Rejects Politics Of Chaos, Embraces Unity, Stability: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday stated that the people of Pakistan have once again decisively rejected the protest call given by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), signaling a clear shift away from divisive and confrontational politics.
In a statement, Abbasi emphasized that the public’s response reflects a growing endorsement of stability, unity, and progress, firmly rejecting the politics of chaos and disruption. He noted that the nation has sent an unmistakable message: there is no room for hatred and disorder in Pakistan’s political landscape.
Highlighting the absence of youth participation, once considered a strong support base for PTI, Abbasi remarked that “even with a telescope, the ‘youthiyas’ were nowhere to be found,” describing the protest call as a complete failure.
The minister further stated that Pakistan is now recognized globally as a dignified and forward-moving nation, with a confident economic trajectory. He asserted that no one would dare challenge the country’s sovereignty again.
Concluding his remarks, Abbasi said the nation has permanently rejected the politics associated with the PTI founder, affirming that Pakistan’s future lies in development, unity, and long-term stability.
