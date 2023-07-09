Nation remember 'Madar-e-Millat' on her 56th death anniversary with great reverence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The 56th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed across the country on Sunday with great respect and reverence.

Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife's death in 1929. Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with her brother Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

Fatima Jinnah is referred as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her role in the Freedom Movement.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi and passed away on this day in 1967. Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

She obtained a dental degree from the University of Calcutta in 1923, and then became the first female dentist of undivided India; she also became a close associate and an adviser to her older brother, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP former senator Sehar Kamran said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a strong critic of the British Raj, she emerged a strong advocate of the two nation theory and a leading member of the All-India Muslim League.

After the independence of Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah co-founded the Pakistan Women's Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed country, she said.

In a statement on the occasion, paying d tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Prime Minister said Fatima Jinnah holds the status of a mother for nation as she has many favors on nation.

He said she stood firm against dictatorship and played historic role for the people, democracy and country.

Shehbaz Sharif said Madar-e-Millat played a remarkable role and sacrificed for the Pakistan Movement and the country.