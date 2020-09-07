UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Remembered Iconic Writer Ashfaq Ahmad On His Anniversary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Nation remembered iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmad on his anniversary

Nation paid rich tributes to Iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmed for his services to Urdu literature and broadcasting sector on his 16th death anniversary today (Monday)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Nation paid rich tributes to Iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmed for his services to urdu literature and broadcasting sector on his 16th death anniversary today (Monday).

Born on August 22, 1925 in Ghaziabad British India, Ashfaq Ahmad's prime qualities of heart and hand earned appreciations across the borders.

He was regarded by many as the best Urdu Afsana (short-story) writer after Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai and Krishan Chander following the publication of his famous short-story "Gaddarya" in 1955.

Ashfaq Ahmed authored more than 20 books in Urdu. His works included novels, short stories and plays for television and radio as well, ptv news channel reported.

His book "Zavia" is termed as one of the best-selling Urdu books in Pakistan's history.

In 1962, Ashfaq Ahmed started his popular radio program, Talqeen Shah which made him immensely popular among the people in towns and villages.

It was a weekly feature that broadcasted for 35 years, the longest weekly radio show in the history of subcontinent.

He was appointed director of the Markazi Urdu board in 1966, which was later renamed as Urdu Science Board, a post he held for 29 years. He also served as adviser in the education Ministry during Zia-UL-Haq's s regime.

His famous state-run television channel plays were 'Munchaley ka Soda' 'Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney' 'Tota Kahani' 'Hairat Kada' and 'Afsaney'.

For his immense services in the field of literature and broadcasting, Ashafaq Ahmad was honoured with President's Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

The legendary writer breathed his last on September 7, 2004 at the age of 79.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Ghaziabad August September Post TV Best PTV

Recent Stories

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

6 minutes ago

Libyan Conflict Parties to Convene in Geneva From ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Arrives in Damascus for Talks With Assad, M ..

3 minutes ago

Possibility runs high for S. Korea's economy to co ..

3 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

36 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.