Nation remembered iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmad on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Nation paid rich tributes to Iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmed for his services to urdu literature and broadcasting sector on his 16th death anniversary today (Monday).

Born on August 22, 1925 in Ghaziabad British India, Ashfaq Ahmad's prime qualities of heart and hand earned appreciations across the borders.

He was regarded by many as the best Urdu Afsana (short-story) writer after Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai and Krishan Chander following the publication of his famous short-story "Gaddarya" in 1955.

Ashfaq Ahmed authored more than 20 books in Urdu. His works included novels, short stories and plays for television and radio as well, ptv news channel reported.

His book "Zavia" is termed as one of the best-selling Urdu books in Pakistan's history.

In 1962, Ashfaq Ahmed started his popular radio program, Talqeen Shah which made him immensely popular among the people in towns and villages.

It was a weekly feature that broadcasted for 35 years, the longest weekly radio show in the history of subcontinent.

He was appointed director of the Markazi Urdu board in 1966, which was later renamed as Urdu Science Board, a post he held for 29 years. He also served as adviser in the education Ministry during Zia-UL-Haq's s regime.

His famous state-run television channel plays were 'Munchaley ka Soda' 'Aik Muhobaat Sao Fasaney' 'Tota Kahani' 'Hairat Kada' and 'Afsaney'.

For his immense services in the field of literature and broadcasting, Ashafaq Ahmad was honoured with President's Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

The legendary writer breathed his last on September 7, 2004 at the age of 79.