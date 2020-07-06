Nation remembered M.M Alam on his 85th birth anniversary

The 85th birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam was observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The 85th birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam was observed on Monday.

Alam, nicknamed as 'Little Dragon' shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute in the 65th war which remained an unbeaten world record.

Altogether,he downed nine Indian war planes in the aerial combat.

For his remarkable show of brilliance, he was awarded with 'Sitara-e-Jurat' and the BAR medal.

Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of fame list at the force's Museum in Karachi.

He died in Karachi on March 18, 2013 at the age of 77.