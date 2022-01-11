UrduPoint.com

Nation Remembers Ibn-e-Insha On 44th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on 44th death anniversary

Prominent Urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembered on his 44th death anniversary for his unforgettable services in the field of literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Prominent urdu poet, humorist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembered on his 44th death anniversary for his unforgettable services in the field of literature.

He was born in the Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927, however, he later migrated to Pakistan. Ibn-e-Insha died on January 11 in 1978 and was buried in Karachi.

His real name was Sher Muhammad Khan. His poetry was simple yet deep. The real reason for his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns, ptv news channel reported.

His most famous ghazal 'Insha Ji Uttho' is a modern-day classic, private news channels reported.

Ibn e Insha's poetic works include Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues include "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Ta'aqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen KO Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha died this day in 1978 and was buried in Karachi. However, this well-known personality of Urdu literature is not among us now, but his contribution to Urdu poetry and writing is enough to keep his name alive forever.

