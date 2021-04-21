UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Nation Remembers Visionary Poet 'Allama Iqbal' On His 83rd Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 PM

'Nation remembers visionary poet 'Allama Iqbal' on his 83rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Great philosopher, thinker and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was remembered on his 83rd death anniversary to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who formulated the idea of Pakistan and, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.

He wrote many books and his first poetry book 'The Secrets of the Self' appeared 1915 in Persian language, Private channels reported.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- e-Mashriq, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jibril, Zarb-e-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz. Iqbal's legendary poetry translated into Spanish, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages.

It is pertinent to mention here that a major portion of Allama Iqbal's work is in Persian as he had flawless command over the language.

The visionary poet also admired as a prominent poet by Pakistanis, Indians, Iranians and other international scholars of literature.

Iqbal was given the title of 'Allama' due to his deep philosophical thinking and far-sightedness.

Shair-e-Mashriq, Muffakir-e-Pakistan, and Hakeem-ul-Ummat are some more titles that were given to the national poet for his unforgettable work in history.

Being a member of All India Muslim League, Iqbal strongly supported Jinnah and had great faith in his leadership. Iqbal was quoted in a book by Sayyid Nazir Niazi as saying "Muslim League can succeed only on account of Jinnah. Now, none but Jinnah is capable of leading the Muslims."Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal during his last days, suffered from a throat disease and passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Allama Muhammad Iqbal China Sialkot April November Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

35 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

1 hour ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

1 hour ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

2 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

2 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.