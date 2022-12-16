Nation rendered great sacrifices for peace: CM Balochsitan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that the nation rendered great sacrifices for peace and stability in the country.

In a message on the completion of eight years of the mishap of Army Public school Peshawar, the CM said, "Thanks to the sacrifices made for peace, today we are living in a peaceful environment.

" "We salute the innocent martyrs of APS and their families," he said adding that the APC tragedy united the entire nation against terrorism.

Paying homage to the martyrs, CM said,"The nation stands by the security forces to end terrorism.""December 16 will always be remembered as the darkest day in the country, while the pain of APC martyrs is still alive in our hearts," he added.