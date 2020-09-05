Nation renews pledge on Defence Day to offer all sacrifices for country: minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday called for commemorating Sept 6, the Defence Day of Pakistan, with enthusiasm, and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for protection of the motherland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday called for commemorating Sept 6, the Defence Day of Pakistan, with enthusiasm, and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for protection of the motherland.

In a statement issued on the eve of the Defence Day, he said that the day was celebrated every year to renew the spirit that the nation and the armed forces of Pakistan had in 1965, that they were always ready to offer every sacrifice to frustrate the nefarious designs of the enemy with similar spirit and passion, showed by brave security forces of Pakistan.

The HR&MA minister said that the day reminds us of the heroic defence of the country by its security forces against the Indian forces, that attacked the motherland in the darkness of night. However, the brave armed forces of Pakistan thwarted the attack and gave a lesson to the enemy forever.

He said that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan for protection of the country.

Ijaz Alam said: "Our Shuhada and Ghazis are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect." He said the nation was paying tribute to the martyred soldiers and Ghazis, who laid down their lives for the country.