Nation reposes trust in leadership of Bilawal: PPP

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar has said that the nation had reposed trust in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by voting in favour of PPP in Sindh's local government elections.

In a press release issued here, he said that PPP was still the largest political party in the country which enjoyed the support of the masses.

He said that people voted for PPP in local government elections held in Sindh province, adding that this proved that people had reposed their trust in the leadership of PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Foreign Minister of Pakistan had raised his voice for Pakistan at international forums.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also fought for the cause of protection of the rights of innocent Kashmiris living in Indian Held Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that PPP would clean sweep in upcoming general elections.