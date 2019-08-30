UrduPoint.com
Nation Responded Positively On Prime Minister's Call To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour: Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

Nation responded positively on Prime Minister's call to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the nation had responded positively on Prime Minister Imran Khan's call to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the nation had responded positively on Prime Minister Imran Khan's call to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour.

The government, Army including all other armed forces and the nation were standing by the side of our Kashmiri brethren.

Addressing a rally taken out to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour at the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in pursuance of the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Governor said that the incumbent government was raising Kashmir issue at each international forum. "We want to make it clear to the whole world that Pakistani nation would always stand by the side of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self determination." Imran Ismail said that the international community should play its role to stop Indian atrocities in Kashmir because the lasting peace in the entire region was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said that UN following its resolutions should interfere and resolve the Kashmir issue. Indian government's cruel face had been exposed.

The Governor said that the time of Kashmir's freedom was not much far.

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat, MNA Aftab Siddiqui, Provincial Assembly Members Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar, Dr. Seema, Shujat Qureshi, renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi and people from different walks of life participated in the rally in large numbers.

National Anthem was played and special prayers were offered for the freedom of Kashmir on the occasion.

