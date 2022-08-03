Nation saddened by helicopter calamity in Balochistan: Senator Samina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash of Pakistan Army near Windar area of Balochistan.

In her condolence statement, Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Samina Zehri said that she was saddened by the martyrdom of Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali (Tamgha-e-Basalat), DG Pakistan Coast Guards Major General Amjad, Helicopter Pilot Major Saeed and Assistant Pilot Major Talha, 12 Corps Engineer Brigadier Khalid and Naik Mudassar.

She said the helicopter accident was a very sad incident. She said that Commander 12 Corps Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali was very compassionate and a professional soldier and honest person.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali's valuable services against terrorism would always be remembered in golden words.

She paid tribute to all the martyrs of the helicopter accident and expressed her heartfelt sympathy to their families and said that the entire nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs.

She said that if Pakistan was safe today it was because of these brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives so that we all could live in peace and tranquility in our beloved homeland.

Senator Samina said that the whole nation knew that our real heroes were martyrs and ghazis and the nations which forget their martyrs and heroes will disappear.

Samina Mumtaz Zahri further said that this country was established because of the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the country and the brave Pakistani citizens who stand as a leaden wall in front of the enemies and always destroy the evil intentions of the enemies.

It is the Pakistan Army that is in every corner of the country, whether there is a flood, storm, accident, earthquake or any calamity, the Pak Army reaches the nation through every difficult path, she noted.

Senator Samina Zehri further said that Pakistan was facing internal and external enemies and the way the army fought on different fronts all the time was highly commendable.

She said that looking at all these factors, it would be right to say that the Pakistan Army is an important unit of national security and an undisputed fact.

She maintained the sacrifices of the Pakistani forces for the country were not hidden from anyone and the whole nation stood by their side on the issue of national security.