Nation salutes ASI Buriro, his daughter: Senator Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, on Saturday said the nation saluted Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bux Buriro and his daughter for their sense of responsibility.

In a tweet, he said Buriro was a proud father who did not hesitate while performing his duty and with the help of his daughter and rescued a minor girl.

Buriro was the pride of the police force and his behaviour was a bright message and a ray of hope for the society, he said.