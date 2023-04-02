UrduPoint.com

Nation Salutes Martyrdom Of Soldiers In Cross-border Terrorist Attack: Senator Samina Mumtaz

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces from across the border.

Expressing deep grief and regret in her condemnation statement, she paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the nation, Naik Sher Khan, Lance Naik Muhammad Asgher, Sepoy Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rasheed, who were martyred in the terrorist attack from the Iranian border during a routine patrol in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the other day.

She expressed her condolences and sympathies with the families and said that the soldiers Pakistan Army were the real heroes.

The sacrifices of the martyrs for the country would not go in vain and the terrorists would be wiped out from the country very soon.

The nation salutes the brave sons who sacrificed themselves for the country and strongly condemned this incident of terrorism.

She said the Pakistani government had contacted the Iranian authorities and convinced them that the border should be secured so that such incidents do not occur in the future.

She further said that these terrorist attacks could not weaken the determination of the brave soldiers of security forces against terrorism. Very soon all these hostile elements would meet their end and the morale of other security forces including the Pakistan Army could not be weakened by the such cowardly act of terrorists.

She also prayed for the martyrs and asked Allah to elevate their status.

