Nation Salutes Martyrs, Ghazis: Noor Ul Haq

Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday said that the martyred and ghazis of the Pakistan Army were our heroes and the whole nation saluted to their sacrifices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday said that the martyred and ghazis of the Pakistan Army were our heroes and the whole nation saluted to their sacrifices.

Talking to the media at the residence of Shaheed Capt.

Junaid Irfan Abbasi, the minister said that the entire nation was proud of the martyrs and due to their sacrifices, the enemy would not again dare to attack the motherland.

A peaceful and strong Pakistan is our destination and we are steadfastly moving towards it, he said adding the country's armed forces ensured the security of the motherland by rendering sacrifices for the sack of country.

The death of a martyr is the life of the nation, he added.

