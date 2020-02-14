UrduPoint.com
Nation Salutes To Turkish President For His Stance On Kashmir: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Nation salutes to Turkish President for his stance on Kashmir: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar Friday said the entire Pakistani nation saluted the categorical stance taken by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Kashmir issue.

Earlier in his welcome address for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the joint session of the Parliament, he paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of the Turkish President.

"It was an honor for me to introduce in the august house the honorable, historical personality who was not only true, trustworthy friend of Pakistan but also true, intellectual leader of present Islamic world," he said.

He re-called that President of Turkey had also addressed the house in past as well.

He expressed confidence that the visit of President Erdogan will open new vistas of cooperation between the two countries.

He also shed light on the Indian action in the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir and said that India had violated its constitution by revoking the constitutional article to annex Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and Turkey were intertwined in bonds of religion, history and culture. He said Pakistan was proud of its exemplary friendship with Turkey.

