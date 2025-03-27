Nation seeks blessings as Lailatul Qadr, Islam’s holiest night, being observed with prayers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The holy night of Lailatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in islam, described in the Quran as 'better than a thousand months' being observed across the country on Thursday night with solemn devotion and spiritual fervor.

Lailatul Qadr observed on one of the odd-numbered nights in Ramadan’s final decade is revered as the Night of Power, when worship surpasses a thousand months in reward. While its exact date is unknown, many scholars emphasize the 27th night as the most likely.

Lailatul Qadr holds special significance for Muslims as the night when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On this blessed night, angels descend to earth by Allah's command, bringing divine blessings and mercy for the faithful until dawn.

Devout Muslims observe the night through special prayers, Quran recitations, milad mahfils, zikr, and other religious rituals at mosques and homes. Many visit graveyards to pray for departed loved ones.

Media outlets, including newspapers and broadcast networks, are running special features and programs highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

Mosques across the country have been adorned with electric lights in observance of Lailatul Qadr. Special Quran completion ceremonies will be held during Taraweeh prayers. Mosques honor Quran reciters and congregation members participating in Taraweeh prayers with awards and special recognition, while distributing sweets to mark the blessed occasion.

The 27th night features congregational Salat al-Tasbih in mosques alongside private Nawafil prayers. Muslims devote themselves to Quran recitation and Durood Sharif for the Prophet (PBUH), while pleading for divine forgiveness and mercy for the living and departed.

For Muslims, Ramadan serves as a month of spiritual renewal through fasting, prayer, Quran recitation, and charity.

The Holy Quran says: "Surely We revealed it (the Holy Quran) on the grand night. And what will make you comprehend what the grand night. The grand night is better than a thousand months. The angels and Gibreel descend in it by the permission of their Lord for every affair, Peace! It is till the break of the morning."

Those who pass his night in Prayer, experience an unimaginable bliss, a deep feeling of great pleasure as a result of immense heavenly blessings in this night.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs organized a seven-night Shabina (Qiyam-ul-Lail, or "standing in prayer at night") gathering at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. The event began last Sunday after Isha prayers and will culminate on the 27th of Ramadan.

The gathering featured Quranic recitations by renowned Qurra (reciters) from across Pakistan, including winners of national competitions organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Qurra from the Dawah academy also participated, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the event.

